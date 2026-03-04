Chris Pratt Batman Update: Is He Joining the DCU? (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, Chris Pratt has recently provided fans with the latest news concerning his possible involvement in the DC Universe, particularly regarding the iconic role of Batman. Speculation has been rampant among followers about whether Pratt might don the cape and cowl, and during his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, he offered some clarity on this hot topic.

Why Chris Pratt unequivocally won’t be stepping into Batman’s shoes in the DCU

During this engaging discussion, Chris Pratt firmly stated that he will not be portraying Batman in the DCU. "I sent [James Gunn] a picture of myself wearing a Batman mask, which was actually Photoshopped. His response was simply, ‘Haha.’ So it’s safe to say I’m not going to be Batman," Pratt explained candidly. He continued, expressing his reservations: "Honestly, I don’t even know how to play that character... It was never presented to me as a possibility. Plus, I don't think I would be the right fit for the role."

Pratt further elaborated on the immense pressure that comes with playing such a well-known character due to the numerous acclaimed portrayals over the years. "You’re always going to face comparisons with those who have portrayed Batman before you… It’s an incredibly challenging role for anyone to take on," he remarked. Adding a touch of humor, he mimicked Batman in a playful Mickey Mouse voice, underscoring just how difficult it is to bring something new to such a legendary character.

Pratt’s current status regarding any potential DCU role

When it comes to any existing or future roles within the DC Universe, Chris Pratt made it clear there are currently no plans set in motion. "I tend to like to keep things mysterious… but honestly, I have no idea. I can't pinpoint what character I might portray," he admitted. While he expressed a desire to collaborate with James Gunn once more, there are no concrete plans in place.

Although there are certainly roles he feels he could embody, he stressed that "there’s nothing" officially in the works at this time. He refrained from hinting at any particular character discussions, merely stating he would love another opportunity to work with Gunn. This comes after swirling rumors suggested he might be linked to the character Booster Gold, although these remain unverified.

In summary, Chris Pratt has definitively ruled out taking on the role of Batman, citing both a lack of personal fit and the absence of any serious discussions beyond a light-hearted exchange with Gunn. He confirmed that there are no current characters assigned to him within the DC Universe, nor are there any ongoing negotiations.

While he remains enthusiastic about the prospect of collaborating with Gunn again in the future, as of now, no official DC role has been confirmed for Chris Pratt.

