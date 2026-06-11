Chris Paul Retires at 40: Career Highlights, Legacy & Why It Matters (2026)

A basketball legend bids farewell: Chris Paul's retirement at 40.

The NBA's 'Point of God' hangs up his jersey after a remarkable 21-year career.

Chris Paul, an NBA icon and one of the game's all-time great point guards, has announced his retirement. At 40 years old, Paul's decision marks the end of an era, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

A 12-time NBA All-Star and the 2006 Rookie of the Year, Paul's achievements are truly remarkable. He is one of only a handful of players to have played for over two decades, a testament to his skill and dedication. Paul's career spanned three decades, an incredible feat in itself.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite his immense talent and numerous accolades, Paul never won an NBA championship. He came close in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns, but ultimately fell short.

And this is the part most people miss: Paul's impact goes beyond the court. He represented the United States in the Olympics, bringing home gold medals in 2008 and 2012. His influence on the game will forever be etched in basketball's history.

In his own words, Paul expressed his gratitude and joy, acknowledging that while his NBA player chapter is over, basketball will always be a part of his life.

"I've been in the NBA for over half my life, an incredible journey."

Paul's career statistics speak for themselves: 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2 steals per game. He retires as the NBA's second-highest assist and steal leader, an impressive feat.

So, what's your take on Chris Paul's legacy? Is his lack of an NBA championship a blemish on an otherwise stellar career? Or does his impact extend beyond the trophies? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!