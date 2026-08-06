Chris Paddack Signs with the Miami Marlins: A New Chapter for the RHP (2026)

The Miami Marlins are making a bold move to strengthen their pitching rotation! According to a report by MLB Network, they've signed right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack to a one-year contract. But here's the twist: this isn't the first time the Marlins have shown interest in the 30-year-old.

A Familiar Face Returns:

Back in 2015, the Marlins drafted Paddack in the eighth round, only to trade him to the San Diego Padres the following year. Now, after a few seasons with the Padres and a brief stint with the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, he's heading back to where it all began. Talk about a full circle moment!

The contract details reveal a $4 million base salary

Chris Paddack Signs with the Miami Marlins: A New Chapter for the RHP (2026)

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