A decade after being traded, Chris Paddack is poised to make a significant impact for the Miami Marlins, the team that originally drafted him. In 2016, the Marlins traded Paddack to the San Diego Padres, marking a pivotal moment in his career. Now, after a successful seven-year stint with the Padres, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers, Paddack is back where it all began. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Marlins, officially joining the team on Thursday night. This return to his roots is a 'full-circle' moment for Paddack, who is eager to show the city of Miami the talent he once possessed in 2015. The Marlins' decision to bring him back comes after a strategic offseason, where they traded two starting pitchers to focus on adding top hitting prospects. Marlins president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, believes that Paddack's skills can be enhanced further, stating, 'You can never have too much pitching, and I still feel really good about our depth.' However, Paddack's recent performance has been less than stellar, with a 5.35 ERA in 2025. Despite his struggles, the Marlins are confident in their ability to help him regain his form. Manager Clayton McCullough highlights the team's strategy of calling pitches from the dugout, which Paddack hopes will allow him to pitch more freely. With a deep rotation, including Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez, the Marlins are ready to take on the season. The question remains: can Paddack rediscover his former glory and make a meaningful impact for the team that gave him his start?
Chris Paddack's Full-Circle Return to the Marlins: What It Means for 2026 (2026)
