Chris Mason: Smiles of a survivor as Starmer attempts his latest reset (2026)

Chris Mason: The Prime Minister's Resurgence and the Challenges Ahead

The Prime Minister's Moment of Truth

In a dramatic turn of events, the Prime Minister faced a crisis of unprecedented proportions on Monday, leaving many, including officials in Downing Street, wondering if he would step down before the day was over. This pivotal moment marked a turning point, sparking a wave of support from the cabinet and MPs, who swiftly expressed their backing. But what does this mean for the future of the government and the leader himself?

The International Dominance and the Cost of Living

The Prime Minister's initial attempts to reset, including an invitation to reporters at a community center in Reading, were overshadowed by the dominance of international news. The cost of living crisis, a topic Sir Keir has long been keen to discuss, was pushed to the sidelines due to the overwhelming volume of global events. This highlighted the challenge of being heard in a crowded political landscape.

The Unpopular Government and the Search for Alternatives

The government's unpopularity, coupled with the Prime Minister's own lack of popularity, has led to internal discussions about alternative leaders within his own party. This dynamic creates a delicate balance, as many Labour MPs, regardless of their views on the leader, feel a turbulent leadership contest while in government could be irresponsible and damaging.

The Health Secretary's Rebuke and the Mandelson Dilemma

Adding to the turmoil, the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, made headlines by publishing his text exchanges with Lord Mandelson, prompting a coded rebuke from the Prime Minister. This incident serves as a reminder of the sensitive material related to Lord Mandelson that is set to be published in the coming months, potentially causing personal and diplomatic embarrassment.

The Prime Minister's Resurgence and the Questions Ahead

Despite the recent challenges, the Prime Minister's display of adrenaline, frustration, and anger has sparked a moment of public visibility, which is uncommon for him. As he attempts to reset once again, the key questions remain: How much will change, and how noticeable will these changes be? The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the government's trajectory and the Prime Minister's ability to navigate the complex political landscape.