Chris Hemsworth's Thor Future: What's Next After Avengers: Doomsday? (2026)

Chris Hemsworth, the Marvel star who plays Thor, has recently confirmed that he is set to reprise his role as the Norse god in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. This news comes as a surprise, as Hemsworth had previously hinted at stepping away from the character, only to walk back those statements later. But what does this mean for the future of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? And what can we expect from the character in the years to come?

In a recent podcast appearance, Hemsworth revealed that he is open to returning to the role multiple times after Doomsday. He expressed his enjoyment of playing Thor and his willingness to explore unique and different aspects of the character. This is a significant shift from his earlier statements, where he seemed ready to move on from the role. But what changed?

One possible explanation is the audience's growing appetite for dramatic turns in the character. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, suggested that the audience now expects these dramatic shifts. Hemsworth also mentioned that he and the team have some ideas for a unique and different take on Thor, which could be a response to this fan demand.

The recent Thor-focused Avengers: Doomsday trailer, which is not actually a trailer but a narrative piece, showcased a somber take on the character. This is a stark contrast to the wackier version seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, which received mixed reviews. Hemsworth acknowledged that the team needs to be careful with the tone and balance the silliness with a more grounded approach.

So, what does this mean for the future of Thor? While it is not yet confirmed, it is expected that Thor will return in the sequel Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel has not revealed much about its post-Doomsday plans, but we do know that it is rebooting the X-Men and planning Black Panther 3. It is unlikely that Thor will appear in these films, which suggests that a more grounded Thor 5 could be on the horizon.

Fans are already speculating about the potential storylines for Thor after Doomsday and Secret Wars. One idea is that Thor could fall in battle and end up in Valhalla, reuniting him with Jane and Heimdall. There is also the unresolved plot thread of Hercules, which could lead to Thor ending up in Valhalla as well. However, these are ideas that we will have to wait several years to see realized.

In conclusion, Chris Hemsworth's confirmation that he is open to returning as Thor multiple times after Avengers: Doomsday is exciting news for fans. It suggests that the character has a bright future in the MCU, with the potential for unique and different takes on the character. As we await the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, we can only speculate about the future of Thor and the direction the character will take. But one thing is for sure: the future of Thor is looking bright and full of potential.