Chris Hemsworth Hints at Thor's Return in Avengers: Secret Wars! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling ride as we dive into the world of Marvel and uncover a potential casting secret! The future of the Avengers franchise is at stake, and a hint from one of its biggest stars has fans buzzing!

Chris Hemsworth, the mighty Thor himself, might have just dropped a major hint about his involvement in the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars. But here's where it gets controversial... Hemsworth's subtle tease has left fans and critics alike speculating and debating.

Marvel Studios is gearing up for the production of this epic sequel, with the Russo Brothers at the helm. Set to hit theaters in 2027, Secret Wars follows the events of Avengers: Doomsday, currently in post-production and scheduled for a December release. While the cast of Doomsday is well-known, the lineup for Secret Wars remains a mystery, with Marvel keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Hemsworth, along with Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo, was asked to name all the superhero movies they've starred in. Hemsworth's response? He counted up to five, but Ruffalo quickly corrected him, stating that it was six. "Six?" Hemsworth asked, to which Ruffalo replied, "Well, there will be." Hemsworth then clarified, "Yeah, but we haven't shot that one."

This exchange has sparked a frenzy of theories among fans. Hemsworth's count of five, which seemed to include Secret Wars, and his mention of a sixth movie they haven't filmed yet, has led many to believe that Thor will indeed return for this epic battle. And this is the part most people miss... Hemsworth's casual mention could be a clever way to confirm his involvement without officially announcing it.

So, what do you think? Is Thor's return a sure thing, or is this all just a clever ruse? The debate is open, and we want to hear your thoughts! Do you agree with the fan theories, or do you have a different interpretation? Let us know in the comments and join the discussion!