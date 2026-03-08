Chris Gotterup's Stunning Victory at WM Phoenix Open 2026 (2026)

The WM Phoenix Open delivered a thrilling finish as Chris Gotterup emerged as the unexpected champion, leaving fans on the edge of their seats! In a dramatic playoff, Gotterup defeated none other than Hideki Matsuyama, the renowned Japanese golfer. But wait, there's more to this story.

Gotterup, already a winner in Hawaii this year, showcased his brilliance in the final round with a stunning 64, featuring five birdies in the last six holes. This remarkable performance propelled him into a tie for the lead at 16 under. But the real drama was yet to unfold.

Matsuyama, the fan favorite, had victory within his grasp. With a putt on the 18th hole, he could have sealed the deal. But golf, as we all know, can be a cruel game. He missed the putt, and in a sudden twist of fate, found himself in a water hazard on the extra hole, leaving Gotterup with an opportunity he couldn't refuse.

And Gotterup didn't disappoint. He sank a lengthy putt for birdie, sealing the win in style and leaving Matsuyama and his fans heartbroken. It was a moment of pure elation for the young golfer, who couldn't quite believe his own success.

'I never imagined this, especially after the first two days,' Gotterup admitted. 'But here we are, and it's incredible.' When asked about his recent winning streak, he humbly replied, 'I'm just enjoying my game, and these wins are a bonus.'

The emotional golfer couldn't hold back his tears, dedicating the win to his girlfriend and the fans back home. 'My girlfriend is here, and she's been my lucky charm. I'm so glad she got to witness this,' he said, his voice filled with gratitude.

But the excitement didn't end there. Scottie Scheffler, the rising star, also made a remarkable charge, finishing tied for third with a final-round 64. England's Matt Fitzpatrick, not to be outdone, carded three birdies in his final five holes to finish ninth, just three shots off the lead.

'I had a slow start, but I'm proud of how I battled,' Scheffler reflected. 'I came up short, but there's a lot to be proud of this week.' His words echo the resilience and determination that define the sport.

And this is where the story takes an unexpected turn. With the Phoenix Open now in the history books, the PGA Tour moves on to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Will we see another underdog story, or will the established stars reclaim their glory? Tune in to Sky Sports Golf and find out! But remember, in the world of golf, anything can happen. And that's the beauty of this game.