Chris Getz's Offseason Moves: Grading the White Sox GM's Performance (2026)

What grade would you give Chris Getz for his offseason moves? The White Sox General Manager has been busy, trading away Luis Robert Jr. and bringing in new players like Luisangel Acuña and a reliever with a big contract. But is it enough to make the team competitive? Get ready to dive into the debate and share your thoughts in the comments!

The White Sox have been on a rollercoaster ride this offseason, with Chris Getz at the helm. While some fans are praising his moves, others are questioning his strategy. Let's take a closer look at the key decisions and see what grade we'd give Getz for his efforts.

First, let's talk about the trade of Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Yankees. Some might argue that this was a smart move to clear salary space and bring in a player like Luisangel Acuña, who provides switch-hitting and defensive flexibility. But others might disagree, citing the potential loss of Robert's power and speed.

Next, we have the addition of pitching from overseas, Triple-A, and Rule 5. While these moves might not have the same immediate impact as a big-name trade, they could be crucial in building a strong starting rotation. However, some might wonder if these players will live up to the hype and provide the necessary support for the team.

Finally, let's not forget the big-spending item: a reliever with a big contract. While this move might be seen as a risk, it could also be a strategic investment in the team's future. But will it pay off?

So, what grade would you give Chris Getz for his offseason moves? Is he a savvy GM who made smart decisions, or is he taking unnecessary risks? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's get the debate going!