Chris Eubank Jnr's Comeback: Health Update and Future Plans (2026)

Chris Eubank Jnr is poised to make his return to the boxing ring at super middleweight, specifically 168 pounds, following medical treatment for an undisclosed health issue, as stated by his promoter, Ben Shalom.

The situation surrounding Eubank Jnr's health has been a topic of concern, especially after his disappointing performance during the rematch against Conor Benn in November. In their first encounter back in April, Eubank Jnr showcased remarkable resilience, securing a unanimous decision victory. However, his performance in the subsequent match left many feeling that he was not the same fighter, raising questions about his well-being.

A significant number of observers pointed out the weight restrictions imposed on the 36-year-old boxer in both fights, suggesting that these limitations may have played a crucial role. Eubank Jnr was required to meet the 160-pound limit for middleweight and couldn't exceed 10 pounds over that weight on fight night. This stipulation severely hampered his ability to rehydrate effectively after weigh-ins, potentially impacting his athletic performance.

In December, just weeks after the rematch, Eubank Jnr shared a video on social media that displayed him undergoing a medical procedure, with a camera inserted down his throat. He accompanied the footage with a heartfelt message, acknowledging, "I've been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year, and it all finally caught up to me last month. I will not box again until I’m back to 100%, and I don’t know when that will be, but one thing is for certain… For the fans that have supported me through thick and thin, I will do everything in my power to ensure that the old me makes a big comeback."

Since then, not much has been disclosed about Eubank Jnr’s medical condition. However, recently, Shalom spoke with BoxingScene and other journalists, indicating that a comeback may be on the horizon. He mentioned, "I’m actually going to see him this week; he’s had a lot to deal with medically to really try and cleanse what he has been struggling with. Once that’s sorted, he will likely return at 168 pounds. There was an underlying issue that needed to be addressed, and we all recognized that, but I’m hopeful for his return sometime in the middle of the year."

While the specifics of Eubank Jnr’s health issues remain unclear, moving back up to 168 pounds would allow him to avoid the severe weight cuts he faced during the Benn bouts. This weight class is notable for Eubank Jnr, as it encompasses one of the most triumphant periods of his career between 2017 and 2019, prior to his drop back down to middleweight.

When asked if the weight limits imposed on Eubank might have contributed to his health problems, Shalom acknowledged the potential dangers associated with such clauses and raised an important question regarding their regulation: "Could it have been exacerbated by it? Possibly. Should rehydration clauses be banned by the board? Absolutely. However, promoters and fighters are often tempted to take any advantage they can get. When you offer fighters substantial sums of money to do risky things, they are likely to accept. Unfortunately, that’s the reality of the sport.

Most individuals wouldn’t step into the ring for monetary gain, so they tend to accept any conditions presented to them. It falls upon regulators to impose restrictions. It shouldn’t be allowed. I regret witnessing these practices in boxing, but ultimately, fighters have control over their own bodies, and there’s only so much oversight that can be enforced. Ideally, this shouldn't happen again, but I genuinely feel it is dangerous and could lead to serious consequences."

Shalom was also asked whether this issue could be completely resolved or if it would persist as a long-term concern in the sport. He responded, stating, "It has to be addressed in some way, otherwise, we couldn’t allow him back into the ring. That’s why he is taking this time off. There wasn’t sufficient time between April and what transpired in November to resolve the issue properly. It required appropriate medical attention, which he wasn't receiving previously, but now he is. Once he recovers fully, he can return safely; however, until his condition is entirely resolved, he won’t step back into the ring. Fortunately, based on the treatments he has undergone thus far, it appears he is on track for a complete recovery."

Whether Eubank Jnr will eventually disclose the details surrounding his health struggles during his two fights with Benn remains uncertain. Nevertheless, Shalom believes that clarity will eventually emerge. "I think he will share his story in due time; however, he didn’t want to make excuses on the night of the fight," Shalom commented. "He wasn’t pleased when I hinted at what might have happened because he prefers not to make excuses—that's just who he is. Yet, I was astonished by the challenges he faced. Even during the first fight, he wasn’t at 100%. Doing that twice within a year under those circumstances was simply too demanding for his body."