Chris Bishop's Absence at Anzac Service: A Communication Mishap (2026)

The absence of Senior National Party MP and Attorney General Chris Bishop from the Hutt's Dawn Service has sparked a communication breakdown, leaving many questions unanswered. Bishop, known for his dedication to remembrance services, expressed his disappointment over the incident, which he described as 'embarrassing'.

In a statement, Bishop clarified that he was unaware of the RSA's expectation for him to lay a wreath at the Hutt Civic Events Centre. He emphasized the importance of clear communication, suggesting a breakdown between the RSA, his office, and himself. Bishop's commitment to attending multiple services in Petone, Hutt, and Wainuiomata highlights his dedication to remembrance, but this incident raises concerns about coordination.

The Lower Hutt RSA has been approached for comment, and it remains to be seen how this communication gap will be addressed. Bishop's involvement in the Ataturk memorial service later in the day provides an opportunity for him to demonstrate his commitment to remembrance, but the incident has undoubtedly cast a shadow over his usual dedication to such events.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role effective communication plays in ensuring that public figures and organizations can fulfill their responsibilities. As Bishop himself noted, clear and transparent communication is essential to avoid such misunderstandings and to maintain the integrity of important remembrance ceremonies.