Choreography of a Cloud: Dancing Shadows Art Pavilion at Louvre Abu Dhabi - YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD (2026)

The Louvre Abu Dhabi's iconic dome witnessed a captivating dance of shadows and light, as the Richard Mille Art Prize unveiled its 2025 winners. Among the five chosen designs, the 'Choreography of a Cloud' art pavilion by YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD stands out, leaving a lasting impression on the art and architecture world.

But what makes this project so captivating?

This 131 square-meter masterpiece, completed in 2025, is a testament to the creative vision of lead architects Takuma Yokomae and Ghali Bouayad. The duo's interpretation of the theme 'shadows' is a delicate interplay of light and darkness, a dance of shadows that evokes a sense of mystery and wonder.

The pavilion's design is a complex yet elegant structure, with ASADA MESH CO., LTD. providing the materials to bring this vision to life. The result is a cloud-like form that seems to float within the iconic dome, casting intricate shadows that change with the movement of the sun.

But here's where it gets controversial: is this a mere art installation or a groundbreaking architectural feat? The pavilion's design challenges the boundaries of both art and architecture, leaving room for debate. Some may argue it's a temporary art piece, while others see it as a permanent architectural marvel.

And this is the part most people miss: the project's impact extends beyond its physical presence. It sparks conversations about the relationship between art and architecture, and how they can seamlessly blend to create immersive experiences.

So, is the 'Choreography of a Cloud' a fleeting dance or a lasting architectural symphony? The interpretation is up for debate, and we invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below. Remember, art and architecture are subjective, and your opinion matters!