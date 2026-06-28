Chipotle Expands Rapidly: 350 New Restaurants in 2026 & Price Hikes Explained! (2026)

Chipotle's Ambitious Expansion: A New Restaurant Every Day, But at What Cost?

Get ready for a Chipotle takeover! The beloved burrito chain has announced an aggressive expansion plan, aiming to open a staggering 350 new restaurants in 2026, almost one per day. This news comes hot on the heels of their 334 openings in 2025, and CEO Scott Boatwright is confident they have the right teams and development strategies in place to achieve this goal.

But here's where it gets controversial: Chipotle also plans to increase prices, citing pressure on margins due to inflation. This is despite CEO Boatwright's previous promise in March 2025 to keep prices stable, even as essential ingredient costs rose. He believes that their core customers, including 'digital natives' with higher incomes, won't be deterred by the price hikes, especially with the introduction of a high-protein menu.

The new menu, launched in December 2025, offers items with up to 81 grams of protein, catering to health-conscious consumers. The CEO claims that the positive response to this menu justifies the price increases, as customers are willing to pay more for higher-quality food.

However, this strategy might raise some eyebrows. With the company's ambitious expansion plans, one can't help but wonder if the price hikes are necessary or if they might impact customer loyalty. After all, the fast-food industry is known for its affordability. Are Chipotle's loyal fans willing to pay more for their favorite burrito bowls? And will the company's growth strategy pay off in the long run?

What do you think? Is Chipotle's expansion plan a recipe for success, or could it lead to a potential backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments below!