Chinese Tech Firms Showcase AI Hardware at MWC 2026 (2026)

Chinese tech firms are making waves at MWC 2026 with their push into AI hardware, showcasing a range of innovative products. Over 2,900 companies are participating in the annual telecoms gathering in Barcelona, with more than 350 from China, highlighting the country's growing influence in global mobile and hardware innovation. This year's event is particularly notable for its focus on 'embodied AI'—devices that seamlessly integrate sensing, computing, and physical interaction in real-world environments.

Chinese handset makers are leading the way with a strategic shift from conventional hardware upgrades to AI-driven interaction. Honor unveiled a concept 'Robot Phone' with a motorized gimbal camera system for 90- and 180-degree rotation, along with AI-powered object tracking and gesture-based controls. They also demonstrated a consumer humanoid robot capable of walking, dancing, and performing simple acrobatics, marking a significant step in the expansion of smartphone brands into humanoid robotics.

ZTE showcased AI-integrated smartphones under its Nubia brand, emphasizing closer integration of AI agents at the system level. Lenovo's Motorola unit introduced a foldable AI smartphone concept, alongside modular AI PCs and 3D display laptops, reflecting a broader industry trend towards embedding AI functions directly into operating systems.

Smart glasses emerged as a focal point at the show. Qwen, Alibaba's AI brand, launched its first AI glasses for the consumer market, supporting voice interaction, real-time translation, image capture, and AI-assisted task execution. iFlytek, a Chinese AI company, presented translation-focused AI glasses designed for face-to-face conversations, displaying subtitles in real-time on the lens and delivering audio output through built-in speakers.

Beyond consumer gadgets, robotics companies highlighted integration with advanced wireless infrastructure. Several Chinese robotics firms demonstrated collaborations with state telecom operators to combine 5G-Advanced networks with embodied AI systems, enabling real-time data upload and improved motion control. Industry observers note that the convergence of AI models, edge computing, and next-generation mobile networks is reshaping the mobile ecosystem beyond handsets, with a shift towards connecting intelligent agents.

While the mass adoption of AI glasses and humanoid robots remains uncertain, MWC 2026 clearly demonstrated a significant industry shift towards embedding AI directly into hardware, potentially redefining the mobile ecosystem beyond smartphones.