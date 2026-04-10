Chinese Students Use Chalk Dust to Crack Classroom Phone Safe Code - Viral Story Explained! (2026)

A group of clever Chinese students at a high school in Shenzhen have sparked an online debate with their ingenious method of cracking a classroom phone safe. Inspired by a suspense novel, these students used chalk dust to uncover the safe's code, a tactic that has left many in awe and sparked a discussion about critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The story begins at a boarding school with strict rules against mobile phone possession. Despite these regulations, a group of students, with the help of three classmates, devised a plan to retrieve their phones from the classroom safe. By applying chalk dust to the number pad, they were able to identify the previously pressed numbers and, in a stroke of genius, decode the combination.

But here's where it gets controversial: a disciplinary notice issued by the school on December 10 went viral, revealing the students' clever tactic. According to the notice, a student smeared chalk dust on the password dial on November 14, and another successfully cracked the password, sharing it with their peers.

One student even recorded the process, and the video spread like wildfire on social media. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when another student uses the code to open the safe and steal the phones.

The school authorities took swift action, summoning the involved students and punishing them. The safe's combination was changed, and it was relocated to the teachers' office for added security.

The Chongqing Daily News Group reported that a school representative confirmed the disciplinary notice on December 15, stating that the school has long implemented a "no mobile phones on campus" policy and that the punishment was in line with their internal regulations.

The incident became a hot topic on Chinese social media, with users expressing their thoughts. One user praised the students' critical thinking skills, writing, "Reading more books really does help." Another user acknowledged the school's stance but couldn't help but admire the students' impressive and proactive approach.

A third user, initially assuming it was a phone theft, was surprised to learn that the students were simply retrieving their own devices, commenting, "Mischievous. I suggest they apply to police academies."

This story has sparked a fascinating discussion about the balance between discipline and encouraging critical thinking. It leaves us with a thought-provoking question: In a world where problem-solving skills are highly valued, how can we strike the right balance between discipline and fostering creativity and innovation?