As an expert in China’s economic landscape, I find that the push for a stronger yuan and targeted trade policies is both strategic and necessary. Former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan’s proposals offer a roadmap to balance China’s massive trade surplus while addressing underlying imbalances. His emphasis on a gradual yuan appreciation—set to hit 15–20% annually—suggests a deliberate effort to mitigate over-reliance on exports. However, such measures must be paired with tangible reforms, such as labor protections and reduced tariffs, to create a sustainable economic model. Personally, I believe this approach will not only stabilize China’s trade flows but also position the economy to adapt more effectively in a globalized world. While critics may argue that these policies could undermine domestic industries, they also present opportunities to strengthen China’s competitive edge in international markets. This shift toward a balanced, resilient economic system reflects broader trends toward long-term growth and sustainability.