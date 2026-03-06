China's Shenlong Space Plane 4th Mission: What's Its Secret? (2026)

China's enigmatic Shenlong space plane has embarked on its fourth mission, shrouded in secrecy. But what's the real story behind this mysterious craft?

The Shenlong, meaning 'Divine Dragon', soared into space from the Gobi Desert on February 6th, marking its fourth orbital journey. Yet, the Chinese government remains tight-lipped about its purpose. Previous missions to low Earth orbit (LEO) in 2020, 2023, and 2024 lasted from two days to nearly a year, but details are scarce.

Official statements are vague, claiming Shenlong tests technologies for future space exploration. This echoes the U.S. military's explanation for its X-37B space plane, which Shenlong is believed to resemble. Both programs are highly classified, leaving many questions unanswered.

The X-37B, owned by the Space Force, is a 29-foot-long miniature space shuttle. Its eighth mission, launched in 2023, continues to intrigue and puzzle observers. While officials insist it's a technology testbed, some suspect it as a space weapon, though experts downplay these fears.

The X-37B has never approached other objects in space, except during its seventh flight when it ventured far from Earth. Its small payload and limited power make it an unlikely weapon delivery system. Reentry is slow, rendering it vulnerable to air defense systems.

Shenlong, however, has conducted close maneuvers and docking operations with other objects in space, a capability not seen in the X-37B. These rendezvous and proximity operations (RPOs) are a key focus for Chinese space officials, as well as Russia and the U.S.

RPO mastery enables satellite refueling, maintenance, and deorbiting, but it also opens the door to potential interference with adversary spacecraft. This capability could be a game-changer in space superiority, raising concerns about Shenlong's anti-satellite potential.

The secrecy surrounding both programs fuels speculation and anxiety. Victoria Samson, a space security expert, suggests that more transparency could alleviate unfounded fears and help dispel worst-case scenarios.

As the Shenlong and X-37B continue their mysterious missions, the world watches with curiosity and caution. What secrets do these space planes hold, and how will they shape the future of space exploration and security? The answers remain hidden in the stars, leaving us to wonder and debate.