China's Oil Imports Skyrocket: What Does it Mean for the Global Market? (2026)

China's Oil Imports Hit an All-Time High in 2025: A Deep Dive

China's oil imports reached an unprecedented high in 2025, raising questions about the future of global energy demand and the impact of electrification on the industry.

According to Reuters, China's crude oil imports in 2025 hit a record-breaking 11.55 million barrels per day, a 4.4% increase from 2024. This surge in imports, totaling 557.73 million tons, challenges the notion that Chinese oil demand is irreversibly shrinking due to the electrification of transport. However, some of this oil has been stored, raising questions about the true demand picture.

The December total was also a record high, averaging 13.18 million barrels per day and totaling 55.97 million tons. This data suggests that China's oil demand is not only resilient but also growing, despite concerns about the global oil demand growth rate and inconsistent U.S. trade policies and tariffs.

But here's where it gets controversial... Some experts argue that China's stockpiling of oil is a strategic move to secure energy supplies, while others suggest that it could be a sign of weakening demand. This raises the question: Is China's oil demand truly growing, or are they simply building up reserves?

From March 2025 onwards, China started to see a very impressive rate of stockpiling, with nearly one million barrels per day, according to Frederic Lasserre, global head of research and analysis at Gunvor. This stockpiling trend is expected to continue well into 2026, with a filling rate of around 60%.

China is also building new oil storage capacity at a rapid pace. Over 2025 and 2026, a total of 11 new storage sites are slated to be built across the country, with a combined capacity of approximately 169 million barrels. This is equal to two weeks' worth of crude oil imports, according to Reuters. In comparison, the new oil storage capacity additions between 2020 and 2024 were between 180 and 190 million barrels.

And this is the part most people miss... China's oil imports and stockpiling efforts have significant implications for global oil prices and the energy market. Higher Chinese purchases have helped support oil prices despite OPEC+ production hikes and persistent concerns about the growth rate of global oil demand. This raises the question: How will China's oil demand and stockpiling efforts impact the global energy market in the coming years?

As Irina Slav from Oilprice.com notes, China's oil imports and stockpiling efforts are a complex and evolving story. While some see it as a strategic move to secure energy supplies, others see it as a sign of weakening demand. The true impact of China's oil demand and stockpiling efforts on the global energy market remains to be seen.

So, what do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the analysis? Share your thoughts in the comments below!