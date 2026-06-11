China's Military Strategy: Lessons from the Iran War (2026)

The Iran war has provided Beijing with a unique opportunity to study and learn from the U.S. military's strategies and tactics. While the Chinese military is not directly engaged in the conflict, they are closely monitoring the U.S. operations to identify vulnerabilities and develop countermeasures. The Chinese are particularly interested in the U.S. struggles to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stop Iranian attacks on Navy ships and allies, which highlights the limitations of American military power. This has led to Beijing's rapid buildup of long-range missile and drone stockpiles, as well as its extensive studies of American military tactics and strategies.

One of the key lessons that Beijing has learned is the importance of having a strong military presence and the ability to project power. The Chinese are aware of the U.S. dependence on tankers, bases, and precision-strike weapons, and they are working to develop their own capabilities in these areas. They are also studying the U.S. use of electronic and cyber warfare, and they are likely analyzing the pace and effectiveness of American missile strikes.

However, Beijing also faces its own challenges. The Chinese military has not fought a war since 1979, and it is currently undergoing a significant purge that has resulted in the dismissal of over 100 senior military officers. This has raised questions about the Chinese military's readiness and ability to respond to potential conflicts. Nevertheless, the Chinese are determined to learn from the U.S. and develop their own military capabilities, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

In my opinion, the Iran war has provided Beijing with a valuable opportunity to study and learn from the U.S. military. However, it is important to note that the Chinese military is not directly engaged in the conflict, and their actions should be viewed in the context of their broader strategic goals. The Chinese are likely using this opportunity to develop their own military capabilities and to gain a better understanding of American military tactics and strategies. This raises a deeper question about the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region and the potential for future conflicts between the U.S. and China.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of military readiness and the ability to project power. The U.S. struggles to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stop Iranian attacks on Navy ships and allies highlight the limitations of American military power. This has led to Beijing's rapid buildup of long-range missile and drone stockpiles, as well as its extensive studies of American military tactics and strategies. The Chinese are also likely analyzing the pace and effectiveness of American missile strikes, and they are working to develop their own capabilities in these areas.

What many people don't realize is that the Iran war has provided Beijing with a unique opportunity to learn from the U.S. military. While the Chinese military is not directly engaged in the conflict, they are closely monitoring the U.S. operations to identify vulnerabilities and develop countermeasures. This raises a deeper question about the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region and the potential for future conflicts between the U.S. and China. If you take a step back and think about it, the Iran war has highlighted the importance of military readiness and the ability to project power, and it has provided Beijing with a valuable opportunity to learn from the U.S. military.