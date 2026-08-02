Imagine a future where humanity has set foot on the lunar surface, not just once, but as part of an ambitious plan to establish a permanent presence on the Moon. China is making strides towards this goal, aiming for its inaugural crewed lunar landing by 2030 and planning to construct a foundational model of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) by 2035 in the Moon's south pole region. This significant initiative was highlighted in documents released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and reported by Global Times, a partner of TV BRICS.

At the heart of the ILRS project are several advanced technological areas, including the utilization of resources found on the Moon, intelligent manufacturing techniques, and fully autonomous construction operations. Chen Jie, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, emphasized these points during a symposium hosted by the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory, where scientists gathered to discuss the essential technologies required for the station's development.

For instance, researchers have already developed a prototype system capable of 3D printing on-site using lunar soil. This innovative technology utilizes concentrated solar energy to melt lunar regolith—the Moon’s top layer of soil—into bricks. This means that, in the future, structures can be built directly from materials available on the lunar surface, tailored to any desired shape through this 3D printing process.

In a fascinating laboratory demonstration, scientists managed to produce ultra-thin continuous fibers made from genuine lunar soil samples, measuring just 10 to 20 microns in diameter. They achieved this by creating automated equipment designed to function in the Moon's challenging vacuum and low-gravity environment. This advancement could pave the way for producing composite materials right on the lunar surface, significantly reducing the need to transport materials from Earth.

Moreover, constructing a lunar base isn't a task for a single machine; it necessitates the collaborative efforts of various types of robots. The ecosystem of robots includes reconnaissance units for mapping the terrain, transport robots for moving regolith, large-scale 3D-printing robots for laying down structural elements, and high-precision assembly robots to ensure everything fits together perfectly.

According to China's extensive plans, the ILRS will comprise a scientific and exploratory complex with components located both on the lunar surface and in orbit around the Moon. There are even aspirations for an upgraded model to be established in the 2040s. As of April 2025, participation in this groundbreaking project has expanded to include 17 countries and international organizations, along with more than 50 research institutions from around the globe.

Interestingly, countries within the BRICS coalition are also actively pursuing lunar exploration initiatives. For example, Russia has announced plans to create a lunar power station by 2036, as stated by Roscosmos. This facility is expected to provide long-term energy to support Russia's lunar ambitions, which include lunar rovers and observatories, as well as infrastructure for a future international scientific lunar station.

India, too, has its sights set on the Moon, with plans to send astronauts there by 2047. This was recently revealed by ANI, a media partner of TV BRICS, noting that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has approved the Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 lunar missions, alongside plans for its own space station.

Furthermore, Iran is entering the conversation about lunar exploration. Dmitry Bakanov, head of Roscosmos, indicated that Russia is open to collaborating with Iran on the development of an international scientific lunar station, a statement that was covered by IRNA.

As we look towards these ambitious lunar projects, it's clear that the exploration of the Moon is becoming a global endeavor, with nations collaborating and competing in the race to expand our reach beyond Earth. What do you think about these developments? Are you excited about the prospect of humans living and working on the Moon, or do you have concerns about the implications of such endeavors? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!