China's iQIYI Under Fire for AI Actor 'Database' (2026)

China's iQIYI has sparked a heated debate with its new AI actor 'database', leaving many to question the future of the entertainment industry. The streaming giant's initiative, which allows for the use of actors' likenesses in AI-generated content, has caused an uproar among celebrities and fans alike. While iQIYI claims that actors will retain control over their image, the backlash raises important questions about the ethical implications of AI in the creative process.

The AI Revolution in Chinese Entertainment

China's entertainment industry is at the forefront of AI integration, with iQIYI leading the charge. The company's Nadou Pro tool, designed to connect AI creators with actors, has already attracted over 100 celebrities. This move has sparked a heated debate, with many questioning the potential impact on human actors and the creative process.

In my opinion, the use of AI in entertainment is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it offers exciting possibilities for creativity and innovation. On the other, it raises concerns about the dehumanization of the creative process and the potential exploitation of artists' work.

The Backlash: A Misunderstanding or a Valid Concern?

The backlash against iQIYI's initiative is not just about the potential reduction in work for human actors. It's also about the ethical implications of using AI to replicate human creativity. The comments made by iQIYI's CEO, Gong Yu, about AI-generated content becoming 'intangible cultural heritage', have further fueled the debate.

From my perspective, the concern is valid. AI-generated content may lack the emotional depth and authenticity that human actors bring to the screen. The use of AI to replicate human creativity may also lead to the devaluation of human talent and the creative process itself.

The Risks of AI in the Creative Process

The risks associated with AI in the creative process are not just theoretical. Experts warn that once an artist's image data is used for training platform models, there are technical risks such as model fine-tuning, data leakage, and unauthorized secondary training. This means that an artist's digital assets may be reused without their consent or control.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for AI to both empower and exploit artists. On one hand, AI can provide new opportunities for creativity and innovation. On the other, it can lead to the dehumanization of the creative process and the exploitation of artists' work.

The Future of Entertainment: A Balancing Act

The future of entertainment lies in finding a balance between the benefits of AI and the preservation of human creativity. As AI continues to evolve, it is crucial to ensure that artists' rights and creative integrity are protected. This may involve new regulations and guidelines for the use of AI in the creative process.

In my opinion, the key to a successful future for entertainment lies in collaboration between AI and human creativity. AI can provide new tools and opportunities for artists, while human creativity can ensure that the emotional depth and authenticity of the creative process are preserved.

Conclusion: A Call for Dialogue and Innovation

The debate surrounding iQIYI's AI actor 'database' is a call for dialogue and innovation. As AI continues to shape the entertainment industry, it is crucial to engage in open and honest discussions about the ethical implications of its use. By doing so, we can ensure that the future of entertainment is a balance of innovation and human creativity.