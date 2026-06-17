China's High-Frequency Trading Crackdown: Impact on Copper Prices (2026)

Copper prices took a nosedive this week, plummeting to around $5.90 per pound on Friday, marking the second straight day of losses. But here's the real shocker: China's crackdown on high-frequency trading (HFT) is largely to blame. As part of a broader effort to stabilize its capital markets, Chinese regulators ordered mainland exchanges to evict HFT firms' servers from their data centers. These firms had strategically placed their servers as close as possible to exchange systems, gaining a split-second edge in trade execution—a practice that's now under scrutiny.

This move sent shockwaves through global markets, with copper and other metals traded in Shanghai, London, and New York experiencing sharp declines. And this is the part most people miss: Copper's fall wasn't just about China. The red metal also faced pressure after the U.S. decided to delay tariffs on critical minerals, a category copper was added to last year due to its vital role in national security, defense technologies, and grid electrification.

China's HFT crackdown raises a controversial question: Is this a necessary step to level the playing field, or does it stifle innovation in financial markets? Here’s where it gets even more intriguing: While some argue that HFT firms exploit market inefficiencies, others claim they provide liquidity and tighten bid-ask spreads. What do you think? Is China’s move justified, or is it an overreach?

As copper prices continue to fluctuate, one thing is clear: the interplay between global policies and commodity markets is more complex than ever. But here’s the kicker: With copper’s importance in the green energy transition, any prolonged price volatility could have far-reaching consequences. Are we witnessing a temporary dip or the start of a new trend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!