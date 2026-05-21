After months of decline, China's manufacturing sector has finally turned a corner, marking the end of its longest slump in history. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this recovery a sign of genuine economic resilience, or merely a temporary blip in a larger struggle? As of December 2025, the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to 50.1, up from 49.2 in November, signaling a shift from contraction to expansion. This unexpected turnaround was further validated by a separate private survey, which also crossed the critical 50-mark threshold. For context, any reading above 50 indicates growth, while below 50 suggests decline. This rebound not only breaks an eight-month contraction streak but also positions China's economy on a more optimistic footing as it enters the new year. And this is the part most people miss: While the headline numbers are encouraging, the underlying factors driving this recovery—such as government stimulus measures or seasonal demand spikes—remain subjects of debate. Could this be a sustainable trend, or will external pressures like global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions soon dampen the momentum? As we celebrate this positive development, it's crucial to ask: What does this mean for the global economy, and can China maintain this growth trajectory in the face of ongoing challenges? Share your thoughts in the comments—do you see this as a turning point or a fleeting moment of relief?
China's Factory Activity Rebounds: End of Longest Slump in History? (2026)
References
- https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-12-31/china-factory-activity-expands-ending-longest-slump-on-record
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