China's Consumer Inflation Hits 3-Year High: What's Next? (2026)

China's economy is facing a tricky balancing act: a 34-month high in consumer inflation, yet a persistent battle against deflation. This is a complex issue, and it's crucial to understand the underlying factors and their implications.

The Core Issue: Inflation vs. Deflation in China's Economy

China's annual consumer price inflation has accelerated, reaching a 34-month peak in December. However, the full-year rate is the lowest in 16 years, indicating weak domestic demand. Producer deflation, on the other hand, has moderated slightly due to government efforts to curb overcapacity.

But here's where it gets controversial: despite these efforts, the underlying demand in the economy remains weak.

The Impact of Global Trade Wars

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war has exacerbated the soft consumer demand in China, which has been a drag on confidence and growth for years. The prolonged property crisis and a weak job market have further contributed to lackluster household demand.

The December consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8% year-on-year, driven mainly by food prices, especially fresh vegetables and beef. Statistician Dong Lijuan attributes this rise to pre-New Year holiday shopping and supportive policies.

Policy Responses and Their Limitations

Chinese policymakers have pledged to support price rebounds through monetary policy and crack down on excessive competition. They've also vowed to boost people's income and align supply and demand. However, economist Lynn Song argues that inflation remains relatively low, suggesting the need for further monetary easing.

China economist Zichun Huang believes the elevated CPI is not solely due to the government's "involution" campaign, but rather persistent overcapacity and deflationary pressures.

The Missing Piece: Demand-Side Measures

For the entire year of 2025, consumer price growth was flat, falling short of the policymakers' target of "around 2%", indicating that stimulus measures have had limited impact. Pork prices fell, while gold jewelry prices surged, highlighting the uneven nature of inflation.

And this is the part most people miss: the core inflation, excluding food and fuel prices, remains unchanged at 1.2% year-on-year. This suggests that the underlying demand impulse is still weak.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) and Overcapacity

The PPI fell by 1.9% year-on-year in December, remaining in a deflationary state for over three years. Economist Huang argues that there has been no fundamental improvement in overcapacity, with prices of consumer durables continuing to fall at a rapid pace.

For the whole year, PPI declined by 2.6%.

Looking Ahead: Government Support and Monetary Policy

Given the economic slowdown in the second half of 2025, the market is anticipating additional government support measures in 2026. The central government has allocated funds to local governments to continue the consumer goods trade-in scheme, and has pledged to use monetary policy tools flexibly to maintain liquidity and spur growth.

The question remains: Will these measures be enough to address the complex issues of inflation and deflation in China's economy? What are your thoughts on this economic puzzle? Feel free to share your insights and opinions in the comments below!