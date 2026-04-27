China's Chang'e-7: The Quest for Moon Water and the Risks Involved (2026)

China's daring mission to the moon: A quest for water, but at what cost? The Chang'e-7 spacecraft is set to make history this year as the first-ever mission to directly sample and analyze water on the moon. But here's the catch: the very act of touching the lunar ice could cause it to disappear!

The spacecraft aims to land near the Shackleton crater's rim at the moon's south pole, deploying a rover and hopper to hunt for ice. Water on the moon, crucial for sustaining human activity, is trapped in frozen soil, unlike the free-flowing water on Earth. It's a delicate balance maintained by cold temperatures and vacuum conditions.

Measuring the water is one thing, but collecting it is a whole new challenge, as scientists from the Harbin Institute of Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have discovered while preparing for this mission. When the Chang'e-7 sampler scrapes the icy soil, even the slightest warmth from contact might release water molecules, as detailed in their recent paper.

And this is where it gets controversial: is the risk worth the reward? As we reach for the stars, are we prepared to face the consequences of our actions on these celestial bodies? The answers may not be clear-cut, and the debate is sure to spark passionate discussions.