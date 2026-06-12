In the ongoing debate about China's climate actions, it's clear that Western skepticism is not grounded in genuine concern for the environment, but rather in a double standard that undermines the progress of global climate governance. The recent Financial Times report, citing the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), has sparked yet another round of skepticism about China's carbon accounting. However, this skepticism is not only misguided but also reveals a deeper issue of Western bias and a lack of understanding of the evolving nature of carbon accounting.

China's revised method for reporting carbon emissions, which may have erased half of the rise in levels over the past five years, is being questioned by CREA. The think tank claims that this change weakens China's climate targets and introduces uncertainty. However, this claim is based on a misunderstanding of the technical revisions made by China. Carbon accounting is a highly professional and evolving field, with national methodologies subject to continuous refinement to improve accuracy. Any responsible country has the right to update its accounting framework to reflect real emission levels and support evidence-based climate policymaking.

China has been steadily improving its carbon emissions statistical and accounting systems over the years. The National Development and Reform Commission and several other government departments jointly issued the Work Plan for Improving the Carbon Emission Statistical Accounting System in October 2024. An updated national standard, the 'General Guideline for Greenhouse Gas Emissions Accounting and Reporting for Industrial Enterprises', was released in December 2025, further refining statistical classifications and aligning them with international norms. These revisions are backed by clear policy foundations and professional technical support, enhancing data quality and providing a more reliable basis for climate policies.

What's truly revealing about the CREA analysis is the double standard that underpins Western skepticism. Updating carbon accounting calibrations and retrospectively revising historical data are accepted as professional practices in the West. The US Environmental Protection Agency recalculates and revises emission and sink estimates each year to improve inventory quality and reduce uncertainties. Yet, when China improves its statistical system, the same kind of move is deliberately misinterpreted as 'data opacity' and 'weakening targets'. This double standard shows that certain Western institutions are less interested in the science of climate governance than in stigmatizing China.

The sincerity and effectiveness of a country's emission-reduction efforts should not be judged solely by technical tweaks in accounting methodologies, but by tangible action and real progress in industrial transformation. China's investment and output in clean energy have become indispensable in global mitigation efforts. It ranks first in the world in installed renewable energy capacity, leads the world in production and sales of new-energy vehicles (NEVs), and holds a dominant global position in solar and wind power manufacturing. These achievements are not products of statistical adjustments; they are the result of real industrial scale, technological accumulation, and market expansion.

China has built a full-chain, large-scale green industrial system, from large-scale wind and solar bases in remote desert regions to distributed rooftop photovoltaic systems across urban and rural areas, and from continuously improving low-carbon technologies to the widespread adoption of NEVs. Beyond domestic energy transition, China also provides huge quantities of clean energy equipment and solutions to the rest of the world, contributing significantly to global emissions reduction. The scale of its contribution is visible and undeniable.

Climate governance is a shared global cause, not an arena for geopolitical games. Instead of fixating on imagined loopholes in China's accounting methods, Western think tanks would do well to set aside their biases and acknowledge the real contribution China is making to global climate action. The facts are clear: China is not only meeting its commitments but also leading the world's green transition. A genuine concern for the climate should welcome this reality, not twist it.