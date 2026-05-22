China's Booming 'Loneliness Economy': Catering to the Rising Solo Living Trend (2026)

The 'Loneliness Economy': China's Adaptation to Solo Living

As the number of people living alone in China skyrockets, a wave of products and services is emerging to address the safety, social, and mental health needs of the country's solo-living population, analysts say. This trend is not just a cultural phenomenon but a structural shift in Chinese society, with profound implications for the future.

The issue gained public attention earlier this month when a check-in app called 'Are You Dead?' (Sileme in Chinese) briefly topped paid app charts in mainland China and several other markets. The app's provocative name sparked a viral debate, but its popularity highlights a deeper issue: millions of Chinese people are now living alone, often far from family networks, facing economic pressures and weakened social ties.

The app itself is a simple yet effective solution. Users confirm their safety by tapping a button, and if they fail to do so for over 48 hours, it sends an alert to a designated emergency contact. This app is just one example of the growing 'loneliness economy' in China, which includes a range of services and products designed to support solo living.

For analysts, the app's significance lies in its ability to reveal the scale of a market that has long been underserved. Zhao Zhijiang, a researcher at the Beijing-based think tank Anbound, explains, 'This is a manifestation of collective loneliness turning into a structural demand. Both the public and the market are confronting loneliness-related safety risks that may seem niche but are increasingly real.'

The numbers are staggering. In 2024, nearly 20% of China's population lived in single-person households. By the end of the decade, that figure is expected to climb to over 30%, or between 150 million and 200 million people, according to a report by the Beike Research Institute. This rapid rise in solo living is transforming the social landscape of China, and the market is responding with innovative solutions.