China's Booming 'Loneliness Economy': Catering to the Rising Solo Living Trend (2026)

The 'Loneliness Economy': China's Adaptation to Solo Living

As the number of people living alone in China skyrockets, a wave of products and services is emerging to address the safety, social, and mental health needs of the country's solo-living population, analysts say. This trend is not just a cultural phenomenon but a structural shift in Chinese society, with profound implications for the future.

The issue gained public attention earlier this month when a check-in app called 'Are You Dead?' (Sileme in Chinese) briefly topped paid app charts in mainland China and several other markets. The app's provocative name sparked a viral debate, but its popularity highlights a deeper issue: millions of Chinese people are now living alone, often far from family networks, facing economic pressures and weakened social ties.

The app itself is a simple yet effective solution. Users confirm their safety by tapping a button, and if they fail to do so for over 48 hours, it sends an alert to a designated emergency contact. This app is just one example of the growing 'loneliness economy' in China, which includes a range of services and products designed to support solo living.

For analysts, the app's significance lies in its ability to reveal the scale of a market that has long been underserved. Zhao Zhijiang, a researcher at the Beijing-based think tank Anbound, explains, 'This is a manifestation of collective loneliness turning into a structural demand. Both the public and the market are confronting loneliness-related safety risks that may seem niche but are increasingly real.'

The numbers are staggering. In 2024, nearly 20% of China's population lived in single-person households. By the end of the decade, that figure is expected to climb to over 30%, or between 150 million and 200 million people, according to a report by the Beike Research Institute. This rapid rise in solo living is transforming the social landscape of China, and the market is responding with innovative solutions.

China's Booming 'Loneliness Economy': Catering to the Rising Solo Living Trend (2026)

References

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