President Xi Jinping emphasizes the critical nature of China's anti-corruption efforts, warning that the country cannot afford to lose the battle against graft. The top anti-graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, has initiated a three-day plenary session, underscoring the ongoing high-pressure campaign against corruption. This campaign has led to a record number of high-ranking officials being investigated, with 65 'tigers' probed in 2025, up from 58 in 2024. The scope of the investigation has expanded to include former leaders of universities and state-owned enterprises, as well as overseas fugitives. CCTV's documentary series, 'Unwavering in Our Resolve, Unyielding in Our Step,' highlights the crimes of a disgraced former minister, Tang Renjian, who was convicted of bribery and sentenced to a suspended death penalty. The series also showcases the consequences of misconduct, such as an official from Henan who died from excessive alcohol consumption and two grassroots officials who embezzled pension funds. Xi calls for a stronger determination in promoting anti-corruption efforts and innovative approaches to tackle emerging corruption trends. However, concerns persist about the sustainability of institutional arrangements to curb corruption in the long term, with experts suggesting that independent oversight mechanisms may be more effective than campaign-style approaches.