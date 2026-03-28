China-Linked Hackers Exploiting Dell 0-Day: Ghost NICs, Grimbolt & Brickstorm Explained (2026)

China-linked hackers have been exploiting a critical zero-day vulnerability in Dell RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines since mid-2024, using 'Ghost NICs' to evade detection. This sophisticated attack is part of a long-standing effort to gain backdoor access to infected machines for prolonged surveillance, according to Google's Mandiant incident response team. The US government and Google first raised the alarm about this campaign last year after identifying Brickstorm backdoors in numerous critical US networks (https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/24/googlechinaspy_report/).

Dell promptly disclosed and patched the critical flaw (CVE-2026-22769) on Tuesday, but it was revealed that malicious actors had already discovered and exploited the bug before the fix was issued. A Dell spokesperson confirmed to The Register that they had received reports of active exploitation, urging customers to implement the recommended remediations. According to Mandiant and the Google Threat Intelligence Group, the suspected PRC-linked intruders used CVE-2026-22769 to deploy malware, including Brickstorm and Grimbolt, a separate backdoor. In some cases, they replaced older Brickstorm binaries with Grimbolt and created 'Ghost NICs' on virtual machines to enable stealthy network pivoting.

The threat hunters from Google, including Peter Ukhanov, Daniel Sislo, Nick Harbour, John Scarbrough, Fernando Tomlinson, Jr, and Rich Reece, revealed that UNC6201, a suspected PRC-nexus threat cluster, has been exploiting this flaw since at least mid-2024. They explained that UNC6201 established persistence on Dell RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines by modifying a legitimate shell script, and then deployed a malicious WAR file containing a Slaystyle web shell. This is considered a critical vulnerability as it could grant unauthorized access to the underlying operating system and root-level persistence to an unauthenticated remote attacker.

After exploiting the Dell appliances, UNC6201 created 'Ghost NICs'—hidden, temporary network ports on existing virtual machines—to burrow deeper into victims' VMware virtual infrastructure. This technique allows them to maintain persistent access and deploy additional malware. VMware has not yet responded to The Register's inquiries. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and CrowdStrike had previously warned that Chinese attackers were targeting VMware environments and using Brickstorm for persistent access (https://www.theregister.com/2025/12/04/prcspiesbrickstorm_cisa/).

The full scope of this campaign remains unknown, but organizations previously targeted by Brickstorm are advised to be vigilant for Grimbolt in their systems. The attackers' use of Grimbolt, a new and improved backdoor, makes it harder to detect through static analysis and enhances performance on resource-constrained appliances. This development highlights the ongoing challenge of cybersecurity in the face of sophisticated state-sponsored attacks.