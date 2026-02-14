China Detains Journalists Over Corruption Report (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, rights organizations are raising serious concerns over the detention of two investigative journalists in China, who were reportedly taken into custody after revealing corruption linked to a senior official in Sichuan province.

The journalists, Liu Hu and Wu Yingjiao, were apprehended by police on Sunday following the publication of their investigation, according to various rights groups advocating for press freedom. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by independent media in a country where government repression has been a growing concern. Critics have long pointed out the alarming trend of media suppression in China, where numerous journalists have faced arrest and prosecution for their work, often being accused of stirring up trouble or disseminating false information.

On Monday, the Chengdu police confirmed that two individuals, identified by their surnames Liu and Wu, aged 50 and 34 respectively, are currently under investigation for allegations of "making false accusations" and engaging in "illegal business operations." As of now, the Chinese government has not released any statements regarding the detentions or the criticism from human rights advocates.

Liu Hu, a well-known investigative reporter, previously faced arrest in 2013 on defamation charges after he accused a high-ranking official of corruption. Despite his release in 2014, Liu continued his investigative efforts, frequently sharing his findings on social media platforms. His colleague, Wu Yingjiao, is often recognized as a collaborator, contributing to a public WeChat account where Liu and other journalists share news articles and updates.

According to the coalition known as Chinese Human Rights Defenders, which comprises both Chinese and international activists, Liu had intended to board a train from his home in Chongqing to Beijing on Sunday when he suddenly went missing. Wu was also taken into custody the same day in Hebei province.

Rights advocates assert that the duo's recent report shed light on alleged corrupt practices by a county official, with the article’s title indicating it discussed the bankruptcy of businesses due to the official’s misconduct. It’s worth noting that this report has since been removed from WeChat, highlighting the precarious nature of information sharing in the region.

Leading up to his arrest, Liu had shared multiple messages on WeChat from a disciplinary inspection official in Chengdu, urging him to reach out to authorities instead of publishing his findings in the media, as reported by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Aleksandra Bielakowska, an advocacy manager at RSF, stated, "This arrest underscores how restrictive and hostile the environment for independent journalism has become in China. We urge the international community to amplify pressure on the Chinese regime instead of seeking a normalization of relations that merely facilitates further repression and allows the targeting of diligent reporters."

The grim reality is that there are currently more than 120 journalists imprisoned in China, which RSF categorizes as "the world’s largest jailer of journalists." This statistic should prompt us all to reflect on the state of press freedom globally—how far should we go to protect those who seek to uncover the truth? What are your thoughts on the balance between national security and freedom of the press? Share your opinions below!