China and India Lead the Way: Power Emissions Drop as Renewables Soar (2026)

In a significant development, China and India, the world's largest coal consumers, have experienced a simultaneous decrease in power sector emissions for the first time in over 50 years. This surprising turn of events occurred in 2025, as the rapid growth of renewable energy sources managed to keep up with the ever-increasing electricity demand. But is this progress enough to combat climate change?

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, China's power sector emissions dropped by 0.7% (40 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent) in 2025, while India's emissions saw a more substantial decline of 4.1% (38 million tonnes) in the 11 months through November. This is a remarkable achievement, considering these two countries were responsible for 93% of the global rise in power generation-related CO2 emissions over the previous decade.

But here's where it gets controversial: The emissions reduction in these Asian giants was almost entirely offset by a sharp increase in the United States, where power sector emissions rose by 55.7 million tonnes, a 3.3% jump in 2025. This surge was driven by a 13.1% increase in coal-fired electricity generation, marking the fastest annual growth rate this century. Are we witnessing a shift in environmental responsibility, or is this a temporary imbalance?

Historically, power plant emissions have been on the rise in China and India, with annual increases of 3.4% and 4.4%, respectively, over the last decade. In contrast, the United States has shown a 2.4% average annual decrease during the same period. These three nations collectively contribute to approximately 60% of global power sector emissions, which represent around 35% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

Looking ahead, the International Energy Agency predicts a gradual decline in China's coal consumption over the next ten years, leading to stabilized emissions from power generation. In India, despite record-breaking renewable energy installations and slower electricity demand growth, coal is expected to remain a significant player due to the relentless rise in demand. As for the United States, the agency forecasts a 6% drop in coal demand by 2030, despite policy incentives and a slower pace of coal plant retirements.

And this is the part most people miss: While the expansion of clean energy is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, the challenge lies in balancing the energy mix to ensure a consistent and reliable power supply. The transition to renewable sources must be carefully managed to avoid disruptions and maintain energy security.

