Chili Bowl Nationals 2026: Thursday Night Preview - Bell vs Thorson & More! (2026)

Get ready for an exhilarating night at the 40th Chili Bowl Nationals! The week has flown by, and we're already at the penultimate preliminary in Tulsa. With a packed roster of 87 entries, tonight's race promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

The Battle for Supremacy: A Night of Champions

Tonight, all eyes are on the two former Chili Bowl champions, Christopher Bell and Tanner Thorson, as they go head-to-head in a battle for supremacy. But here's where it gets controversial: both drivers have a unique approach to the race, which could shake up the competition.

Christopher Bell, now in a driver/owner role, has built his own equipment and is calling the shots on setup. His experience with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports has given him a solid foundation, but can he replicate his past successes with his own team? After a streak of prelim wins, Bell is hungry for victory and aims to topple Thorson.

And this is the part most people miss: Tanner Thorson, the 2022 champion, has mastered the prelim process. With an impressive six lock-in finishes in the last seven years, he's a force to be reckoned with. Like Bell, Thorson builds his own cars and is a master strategist in the Expo. He's going for his 12th consecutive Championship A-Main appearance, a record that's within his reach.

The Contenders: A Diverse Field

Beyond the champions, the field is stacked with talented drivers. Ryan Bernal, representing Matt Wood Racing, is a consistent performer with a strong record at the Chili Bowl. The MWR team has a remarkable top-five finish rate, and Bernal is looking to continue that trend.

Spencer Bayston, from RMS Racing, is another driver to watch. After a challenging 2025, the team has returned to a winning formula, and Bayston is confident after his victories in 2024 and 2023. He's aiming for his seventh Championship A-Main appearance.

Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports sends Jacob Denney and Ashton Torgerson into the fray. Denney, fresh from a successful outdoor trail campaign, is seeking his second Championship A-Main appearance. Torgerson, on the other hand, is a newcomer to the big dance and will be looking to make his mark.

Chris Windom, a World of Outlaws star, joins Chad Boat's team tonight. With an impressive record of prelim top-fives, Windom is still chasing that elusive prelim win. Can he break through tonight?

Alex Bowman Racing, with C.J. Leary, is another locked-in team. Leary, a veteran with the Ally Racing team, is going for his sixth Championship A-Main appearance.

The list of contenders goes on: Brady Bacon, Chase Briscoe, Andrew Deal, Frank Flud, Kyle Cummins, Sam Hafertepe Jr., and many more. Each driver brings their own unique story and skill set to the track.

Rookie Spotlight: The Next Generation

Thursday's preliminary also features a talented group of rookies, including Danny Sams III, Logan Julien, Brant Woods, and Joel Myers Jr. After three nights, 14-year-old Jett Barnes has emerged as the favorite for Rookie of the Year. Jakeb Boxell and Gaige Weldon have also secured their places in the C-Main.

Catch the Action: Live Streaming and More

If you can't make it to Tulsa, FloRacing has you covered. As the official live streaming partner, you can watch every lap of the Chili Bowl Nationals, from the prelims to the grand finale. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. CT with the Chili's Grill & Bar Pre-Race Show, followed by the thrilling Dirt Draft Hot Laps.

