Child Psychotherapist's Parenting Tips: Managing Teenagers, ADHD, and More (2026)

Colman Noctor, a renowned child and adolescent psychotherapist, author, and Ted Talk speaker, offers a refreshing perspective on parenting, challenging the notion that expertise guarantees success. In a recent podcast episode, Noctor candidly shares his experiences as a father of three, revealing that his children's behavior, like that of any other child, can be a signpost to a problem rather than the problem itself. This insight is particularly insightful for parents who often struggle with their children's actions and reactions.

One of the most compelling aspects of Noctor's approach is his openness about his own ADHD. He acknowledges the societal assumption that individuals with ADHD cannot possibly have it, despite his own academic struggles, including barely passing his Leaving Cert. This vulnerability adds a layer of authenticity to his advice, as he navigates the complexities of parenting while managing his neurodivergence.

Noctor emphasizes the importance of Irish exemptions for children, highlighting the positive impact they can have on certain individuals. However, he also discusses the challenges in the decision-making process and the consequences for those just outside the cut-off. This topic underscores the need for more nuanced conversations about supporting children, especially boys, in their academic pursuits.

The conversation shifts to the ubiquitous issue of homework, where Noctor presents a cost-benefit analysis, emphasizing the world's focus on outcomes over effort. This perspective extends to children's sports, where the outcome often takes precedence over the process. Noctor also offers practical advice on reducing screen time for teenagers, addressing challenging attitudes, and navigating friendships, all while maintaining a balanced view of gaming.

One of the most thought-provoking aspects of the interview is Noctor's perspective on boys and young men. He expresses concern about the increasing number of struggling and lonely boys, attributing this to societal pressures and the lack of guidance on masculinity. Noctor advocates for more conversations about supporting boys to be together and engage in activities, challenging the notion that isolation is a desirable trait.

In conclusion, Noctor's insights provide a fresh and empathetic approach to parenting, particularly for parents of teenagers. His emphasis on behavior as a signpost to underlying issues, coupled with his personal struggles with ADHD, offers a relatable and insightful perspective. By sharing his vulnerabilities and offering practical advice, Noctor empowers parents to navigate the complexities of raising children in a world that often values outcomes over effort and process.