Child Mental Health Crisis: Why GPs Are Prescribing Antidepressants to Under-18s (2026)

The Rising Tide of Child Mental Health Issues: A Complex Conundrum

The mental health crisis among children is a growing concern, with a staggering number of under-18s being prescribed antidepressants. This trend raises critical questions about the state of our healthcare system and the challenges faced by general practitioners (GPs).

A System Under Strain

GPs are caught in a dilemma, as highlighted by Dr. Tom Sutherland. The skyrocketing demand for mental health services leaves them with limited options. On one hand, they can prescribe medication outside of guidelines, potentially alleviating a patient's suffering but exposing themselves to clinical and legal risks. On the other, they can adhere strictly to guidelines, leaving patients untreated and potentially worsening their condition. It's a no-win situation, and it underscores the systemic issues within our healthcare infrastructure.

Personally, I find it alarming that GPs are being forced to make such decisions. The fact that they are even considering prescribing medication to children, a highly sensitive demographic, is indicative of a deeper problem. It's a symptom of a system struggling to keep up with the evolving needs of its patients.

The Multifaceted Nature of the Problem

The rise in child mental health issues is not a simple phenomenon. Factors like social media influence, family financial pressures, and increased awareness of mental health disorders all play a role. This complexity demands a multifaceted approach. While medication can be a necessary intervention, it should never be the sole solution. As Lara Tang's experience demonstrates, medication can provide temporary relief, but it's the development of coping strategies and access to support services that lead to long-term recovery.

What many people don't realize is that the solution often lies in early intervention and holistic support. Charities like The Door in Stroud are making a difference by offering a listening ear and mentorship. This approach reduces the need for clinical treatment, highlighting the importance of community-based initiatives.

Navigating Clinical Decisions

The decision to prescribe antidepressants to minors is not one that GPs take lightly. It involves careful consideration of risks and benefits, as well as regular monitoring and reviews. However, as Lily Shervington's case illustrates, even when treatment follows clinical guidelines, it can have unintended consequences. The side effects of medication can sometimes outweigh the benefits, leading to a complex balancing act for healthcare professionals.

In my opinion, this highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to mental healthcare. While GPs are often the first point of contact, they should be part of a broader network of support, including therapists, counselors, and community initiatives. A collaborative effort is essential to ensure that children receive the most appropriate and effective care.

A Call for Systemic Change

The long waiting times for specialist mental health services are unacceptable. The fact that children are waiting years for treatment is a stark reminder of the inadequacies in our current system. While the NHS has increased the mental health workforce, it's clear that more needs to be done.

I believe that addressing this crisis requires a systemic overhaul. We need to invest in preventative measures, early intervention programs, and community-based support. GPs should be empowered with the resources and support to make informed decisions, rather than being forced into difficult choices.

This issue is a wake-up call for policymakers and healthcare providers alike. It's time to prioritize child mental health and ensure that every young person has access to the care they need, when they need it.