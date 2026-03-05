Chiefs' New Strategy: Travis Kelce's Return or Retirement? | NFL Offseason Update (2026)

Bold headline: The Chiefs aren’t rushing Travis Kelce back — they’re weighing every path for his 14th season.

INDIANAPOLIS — A year ago at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach signaled a near certainty: Travis Kelce would return for another year. This time, Kelce’s future is more uncertain, and the Chiefs are signaling they’re prepared for either outcome.

“I think we’ve taken a different approach with Travis in the sense that I think we’ve prepared for either scenario,” Veach said at his combine press conference on Tuesday. “Coach (Andy Reid) has had great dialogue with Travis.” Reid, who didn’t attend this year’s combine due to a knee procedure, told reporters via Zoom that he has been in touch with Kelce throughout the offseason. Veach added that the Chiefs’ personnel staff has already started conversations with Kelce’s representation.

“On our end — myself, Chris Shea, Travis’ crew — we’ve had some good dialogue there,” Veach explained. “I’m sure we’re going to see (his agent) here, just like we will all the other players’ agents, and we’ll continue that dialogue.”

But the Chiefs aren’t rushing the decision for a future Hall of Fame tight end who could still shape the roster for years. “Travis has done everything, he’s accomplished everything,” Veach noted. “He’s about to get married. He’s got a lot going on.”

If Kelce returns for a 14th season, he’ll need a new contract. At 36, he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. Veach said the team needs a timeline but recognizes Kelce’s unique status: “So we’re just going to continue to have positive dialogue and see where this thing ends. I think we’re trying to position ourselves (so) that either way, we have a plan moving forward.”

Regardless of the decision, Kelce is expected to inform the Chiefs before the legal free-agent tampering window opens on March 9.

Kelce’s 2025 season was a resurgence, finishing fourth among NFL tight ends in receiving yards with 851, even as Patrick Mahomes missed the final three games. Reid and Veach both expressed belief that Kelce still has more to contribute, underscoring a plan rather than pressure.

“Travis is the best,” Veach said. “He’s an icon. Hopefully he comes back, and we’ll let that process play out.”

— Pete Sweeney, The Kansas City Star