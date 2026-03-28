Chiefs' 7-Round Mock Draft Analysis by Pro Football Focus: Is it a Good Fit? (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling journey into the world of NFL draft predictions! We're diving deep into a seven-round mock draft for the Kansas City Chiefs, crafted by the experts at Pro Football Focus. But here's where it gets controversial... and exciting!

The Chiefs' Offensive Makeover: A Star-Studded Draft?

In this draft scenario, the Chiefs are looking to revamp their offense, and it all starts with the ninth overall pick: RB Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame. Love is a popular choice, and unless the Chiefs make a bold move in free agency, he could be the team's new star ball carrier.

But the draft doesn't stop there. The Chiefs continue to strengthen their offensive line with Gennings Dunker, a right tackle from Iowa. At 6'5" and 320 lbs, Dunker has the size and arm length to be a solid addition. He's shown versatility in college, blocking for both inside and outside zone runs, which makes him a perfect fit for the Chiefs' run game strategy.

In the third round, the Chiefs select WR Germie Bernard from Alabama. Bernard is a well-rounded receiver, but he doesn't have that one standout trait that typically commands a high draft pick. However, his production over the last two seasons at Alabama speaks for itself: 1,656 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions.

The fourth and fifth rounds see the Chiefs adding depth to their offense with TE Marlin Klein from Michigan and EDGE Nadame Tucker from Western Michigan. Tucker, in particular, had an impressive 2025 season, racking up 14.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He's an underrated prospect who could bring a fresh dynamic to the Chiefs' defense.

So, what do you think of these picks? Are you excited about the potential of this revamped Chiefs offense? Or do you think they should have gone in a different direction? This draft certainly has its fair share of controversial picks and intriguing possibilities.

Let's discuss! Share your thoughts and alternative prospects in the comments. It's time to debate and analyze these draft choices!