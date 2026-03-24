Chicken Strips at Disney World: Are They Gone?! (2026)

Here’s a surprising twist for Disney World foodies: Two popular restaurants have quietly removed the beloved Chicken Strips adult entrée from their online and mobile menus, but don’t panic—you can still order them in person! This unexpected change has left many visitors scratching their heads, especially since these crispy favorites have been a go-to option for years. But here’s where it gets interesting: while the online menus at Rosie’s All-American Café and Backlot Express no longer feature the classic Chicken Strips, they’re still very much available if you know how to ask.

At Rosie’s All-American Café, the adult Chicken Strips have vanished from the digital menu, but they’re cleverly tucked under the Spicy Aïoli Chicken Strips section on the physical menu. The regular version remains a wallet-friendly $10.99, while the spicy upgrade will set you back $12.99. It’s a small change, but one that might leave some diners wondering why the shift.

Over at Backlot Express, the situation is even more puzzling. Neither the online nor physical menus list the adult Chicken Strips, but a quick chat with a Cast Member reveals they’re still available for $10.99. The Honey Buffalo Chicken Strips with Ranch are prominently displayed, but the classic option feels like a hidden gem—if you’re in the know.

And this is the part most people miss: Last October, Disney World introduced 13 saucy variants of Chicken Strips, proving just how much they’ve embraced this fan-favorite dish. From tangy to spicy, these options (including the two available at Hollywood Studios) show Disney’s commitment to keeping things fresh. But why hide the original? Is it a menu streamlining tactic, or a subtle nudge toward more adventurous flavors?

This move raises a few questions: Are Disney restaurants testing the waters for a permanent menu change? Or is this just a temporary digital oversight? Here’s where it gets controversial: Some fans argue that removing classics like the Chicken Strips risks alienating loyal visitors, while others applaud the push for innovation. What do you think? Is Disney making the right call, or should they bring back the full menu online?

Whether you’re a Chicken Strips purist or a saucy variant enthusiast, one thing’s clear: Disney World’s dining scene is always evolving. So, the next time you’re at Hollywood Studios, don’t hesitate to ask for those classic strips—they’re still there, waiting for you. But we want to hear from you: Do you prefer the original Chicken Strips, or are you all about those new flavors? Let us know in the comments or on social media—we’re curious to see where you stand!

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