Chicago White Sox Sign Erick Fedde: 2026 MLB Free Agency News (2026)

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly close to securing a one-year contract with free agent pitcher Erick Fedde, according to sources. This move comes as the team seeks to bolster its starting rotation with a seasoned veteran. Fedde, 32, had a successful run with the White Sox in 2024, posting a 7-4 record and a 3.11 ERA before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander's performance caught the attention of several teams, including the Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and Milwaukee Brewers, before he entered free agency.

The White Sox have been actively reshaping their roster this off-season, adding Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami and outfielder Austin Hays. They also acquired pitchers Seranthony Dominguez and Jordan Hicks in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. With a focus on avoiding a fourth consecutive 100-loss season, the team aims to balance the development of young talent with the addition of experienced players like Fedde, who can provide stability and length in the rotation.

This potential deal highlights the White Sox's strategic approach to rebuilding, emphasizing the importance of a strong foundation and a balanced lineup. As the team continues its journey towards contention, the addition of Fedde could be a pivotal step in their quest for success in the upcoming season.

