Chicago Sky's Tough Stretch: Can They Bounce Back? Angel Reese, Kelsey Mitchell & More! (2026)

The Chicago Sky's recent string of matches against weaker opponents has provided a much-needed breather, but it seems they've struggled to capitalize on this opportunity. Despite facing teams like the Mystics, Sun, and Tempo, the Sky have only managed to drop to 4-7. Now, they're about to face a gauntlet of title contenders, which could make or break their season. The upcoming games against the Dream, Fever, Liberty, and Wings will be crucial in determining the Sky's fate. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the Sky's defense and their shooting struggles. While their defense still ranks eighth in the league, their shooting percentages are among the lowest. This raises a deeper question: Can the Sky's defense alone carry them to the top, or do they need to find a way to improve their offense as well?

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of rebounding. Forward Azura Stevens acknowledges the effort required, but the Sky's rebounding struggles persist. This is where the return of rookie Gabriela Jaquez could be a game-changer. Jaquez's ability to provide both defense and three-point shooting makes her a valuable asset. Her return has allowed coach Tyler Marsh to tinker with the starting lineup, offering a balance of defense and shooting.

However, the Sky's struggles extend beyond rebounding. Their overall shooting percentage of 35.8% and 23.9% from three-point range are concerning. This raises a broader question: Can the Sky's defense and ball control alone sustain them in the long run? In my opinion, the Sky need to find a way to improve their offense, especially their shooting, if they want to compete for the title. The upcoming games will be a true test of their resilience and ability to adapt.

From my perspective, the Sky's situation is a reminder that a strong defense is not enough to win championships. While their defense is impressive, they need to find a way to balance it with a more consistent offense. The return of Jaquez is a positive step, but the Sky must also address their shooting struggles. The upcoming games will be a fascinating test of their ability to adapt and improve, and it will be interesting to see if they can turn things around and make a run for the title.