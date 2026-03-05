Chicago Sky Duo's Struggles: Can They Turn it Around? (2026)

The Chicago Sky's dynamic duo, Rachel Banham and Rebecca Allen, faced a harsh reality check in the Lunar Owls' 75-68 defeat to the Breeze, leaving fans wondering: Can they bounce back from this slump? While Aaliyah Edwards' stellar performance—23 points and a game-leading 16 rebounds—solidified her status as a rebounding powerhouse, the Sky duo struggled to find their footing. But here's where it gets controversial: despite their experience, Banham and Allen seemed outmatched by the Breeze's youthful energy, particularly Paige Bueckers and Dominique Malonga, who combined for a jaw-dropping 49 points. Malonga's one-handed slam in the first quarter—the first of the Unrivaled season—was just the tip of the iceberg for her highlight-reel night. And this is the part most people miss: Banham's limited playing time and Allen's foul-heavy performance raise questions about their current form. With Banham logging just over three minutes and Allen ending the night with more fouls than points, the duo's struggles are hard to ignore. Even Skylar Diggins, who replaced Allen in the first quarter, has been grappling with her own shooting woes, hitting only nine of her first 34 shots this season. As the Sky prepare to face the 1-5 Hive, who are barely outperforming the Owls in point differential, the pressure is on for Banham and Allen to rediscover their rhythm. But here’s the bold question: Is this just a rough patch, or is there a deeper issue at play? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate! For the latest updates, exclusive insights, and in-depth analysis, make sure to bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI (https://www.si.com/wnba/sky) and stay ahead of the game.