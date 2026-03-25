Chicago's West Loop Gets a Stunning New 32-Story Mixed-Use Tower! (2026)

Big changes are coming to Chicago's West Loop skyline! The Chicago Plan Commission has just given the green light to a major mixed-use development at 1338 West Lake Street, marking a significant step forward for this long-awaited project. But here's where it gets interesting: after three years in the making, the design has undergone a substantial overhaul to better integrate with its surroundings. And this is the part most people miss—the updates aren’t just cosmetic; they’re reshaping how the building interacts with the neighborhood.

Led by Cedar Street Companies in collaboration with local architecture firm SCB, the 32-story tower will soar approximately 364 feet into the air. The most notable changes focus on the six-story podium, which will be largely concealed by adjacent buildings and CTA tracks to the south. This portion now includes 7,800 square feet of retail space along the main street corner, replacing the previously planned large sculpture. Instead, the updated design introduces liner units along Ada Street across the five upper levels of the podium, complete with their own dedicated elevator bank—a move that increases the total number of units in the project.

These revisions also mean a reduced parking count of 191 spaces. The podium will be crowned by a spacious outdoor deck and two recessed amenity levels, separating it from the tower above. In total, the development will feature 321 residential units, primarily studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts, with a limited number of three-bedroom units. Here’s the controversial part: 65 of these units will be designated as affordable housing, a decision that’s sure to spark debate about the balance between luxury and accessibility in urban development.

The tower itself will be topped with an amenity level and an additional rooftop deck featuring a pool—a perk that’s bound to appeal to future residents. The exterior will be clad in a mix of blue multi-tone glass and gray panels along the podium, creating a modern aesthetic that complements the area. With a $155 million price tag, the project now heads to the City Council for final approval, with a planned groundbreaking in Q4 2026 and completion in Q3 2028.

This approval comes on the heels of other significant developments in the area, including Foundry Park and the controversial 215 North Racine project, which has divided opinions over its design and impact on the neighborhood. Both projects will be covered in detail in the coming days. But here’s the question we’re left with: As Chicago’s skyline continues to evolve, how do we ensure these developments serve the needs of all residents, not just a select few? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

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