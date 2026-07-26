Chicago Cubs Sign Hunter Harvey: Bullpen Makeover Continues! | MLB Offseason Moves (2026)

The Chicago Cubs are making waves in the offseason, and this latest move could be a game-changer for their bullpen. Right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey has officially signed a one-year contract with the team, marking another significant step in the Cubs' ongoing bullpen transformation. But here's where it gets interesting: Harvey’s addition comes on the heels of several other key acquisitions, including Phil Maton, Hoby Milner, and Jacob Webb, as well as the re-signing of Caleb Thielbar. This flurry of activity raises the question: Are the Cubs assembling a bullpen powerhouse, or are they spreading themselves too thin?

Harvey, a seasoned 31-year-old, brings a mix of experience and potential to the table. Despite battling injuries last season with the Kansas City Royals, he showcased his talent in 12 games, posting a 1-0 record with 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 scoreless innings. Drafted 22nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013, Harvey has compiled a 10-11 record with a solid 3.11 ERA across 182 games with the Orioles, Washington Nationals, and Royals. His career totals include 201 strikeouts in 185 innings, making him a reliable arm in high-pressure situations.

But this is the part most people miss: The Cubs’ bullpen overhaul isn’t just about adding new faces—it’s about replacing key departures. Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz, two pivotal relievers, left via free agency, leaving significant gaps in the roster. With Harvey’s signing, the Cubs are clearly aiming to fill those voids and bolster their chances of returning to the postseason, a feat they achieved this year for the first time since 2020. However, is this enough to secure another playoff run, or are the Cubs taking a gamble on a pitcher coming off an injury-plagued season?

As Chicago gears up for what promises to be a competitive 2025 season, fans and analysts alike are buzzing with anticipation. The Cubs’ aggressive offseason moves signal a team hungry for success, but only time will tell if these changes will pay off. What do you think? Is Hunter Harvey the missing piece in the Cubs’ bullpen puzzle, or is there still work to be done? Share your thoughts in the comments below!