Chicago Cubs' Edward Cabrera Shines in Cactus League Debut (2026)

Imagine a pitcher stepping onto the mound for the first time in a new uniform, delivering a flawless performance that leaves everyone buzzing. That’s exactly what happened when Edward Cabrera, the Chicago Cubs’ newest addition, made his Cactus League debut. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: could this be the turning point in Cabrera’s career?

In Mesa, Arizona, Cabrera’s debut was nothing short of electrifying. With a wide grin, he summed up his feelings in just three words: “Good, very good.” And he wasn’t wrong. In an 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, the 27-year-old right-hander showcased the elite talent that had the Cubs eyeing him since last offseason. Cabrera delivered two perfect innings, striking out three of the six batters he faced, all while focusing on command—a critical area for a pitcher known for his blazing velocity but occasional struggles with walks during his five seasons with the Miami Marlins.

And this is the part most people miss: Cabrera’s ability to refine his pitch mix, particularly his four-seam fastball, could be the key to unlocking his full potential. In 2025, he reduced his reliance on the four-seamer to just 13% of his pitches, down from 27.7% in 2024. Yet, despite its limited use, opposing hitters still managed to slug six home runs off it, with a staggering .583 slugging percentage. Against the Guardians, Cabrera intentionally leaned on his four-seamer, throwing it 10 out of 31 times, including a strikeout of Rhys Hoskins to end the first inning. Through an interpreter, Cabrera emphasized his determination to master this pitch: “That’s one thing I want to do—throw it more, and throw it where I want it. That’s what every pitcher strives for.”

The Cubs are taking a thoughtful approach to Cabrera’s transition, respecting his established routine from his Marlins days. Instead of overhauling his process, they’ve allowed him to stick to his usual spring training regimen, which includes extra live batting practice before games. Manager Craig Counsell made it clear: “This trade wasn’t about a major overhaul or development opportunity. We see a talented pitcher entering the prime of his career. Our focus is on his health and letting him be the pitcher he’s capable of being.”

But here’s the controversial part: While Cabrera’s potential is undeniable, he’s joining a rotation already stacked with talent, including veterans Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon, the consistent Shota Imanaga, NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Cade Horton, and the eventual return of Justin Steele. Does Cabrera need to be the ace? Not necessarily. The Cubs’ strength lies in the depth of their rotation, and Cabrera’s upside is a valuable piece of that puzzle. Yet, Counsell hints at a deeper truth: “He has very high expectations of himself, and that’s what matters most.”

So, here’s the question for you: Can Edward Cabrera thrive in this environment, or will the pressure of living up to his potential—even in a stacked rotation—prove too much? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!