Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks: Can the Bulls Snap Their 3-Game Losing Streak? | NBA 2026 (2026)

The Chicago Bulls are on a mission to halt their three-game losing streak as they face the Dallas Mavericks. The Bulls, currently ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-20 record, are determined to turn their fortunes around. With a strong home record of 10-9, they aim to capitalize on their home advantage. Chicago's success hinges on outperforming their opponents in the turnover battle, averaging 14.1 turnovers per game compared to their opponents' 11.7. The Bulls' offensive strategy includes a high volume of made 3-pointers, averaging 14.0 per game, which is 2.3 more than the Mavericks allow. However, Chicago's defense needs improvement, conceding 8.1 fewer points than they score. Key players like Nikola Vucevic and Matas Buzelis are expected to lead the charge, with Vucevic averaging 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while Buzelis has been on fire, averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games. On the other hand, the Mavericks, ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a 14-24 record, have struggled on the road, winning only 4 out of 14 games. Their strength lies in their fast-break scoring, averaging 17.9 points, thanks to Cooper Flagg's impressive 3.5-point average. However, the Mavericks' defense needs work, conceding 117.5 points per game. The Bulls' recent form is promising, with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, averaging 113.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 5.1 steals, and 5.2 blocks. Conversely, the Mavericks have struggled, winning only 3 out of their last 7 games. Injuries are a concern for both teams, with several key players sidelined. The Bulls' Noa Essengue, Jalen Smith, Josh Giddey, Zach Collins, and Kevin Huerter are all out, while the Mavericks' Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, and Brandon Williams are also missing due to various injuries. The stage is set for an intriguing showdown, with both teams eager to prove their mettle and end their respective losing streaks.