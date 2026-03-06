Chicago Bulls' Injury Woes: Zach Collins Out for Season, Jaden Ivey's Knee Injury Update (2026)

The Bulls' campaign takes a hit as they lose two key players to injuries. On February 21st, the team announced that power forward Zach Collins will undergo surgery on his right big toe, sidelining him for the rest of the season. This news comes as a significant blow to the team's frontcourt depth.

But here's where it gets controversial: the 28-year-old Collins, a former 10th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has been a solid contributor this season, averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 10 games off the bench. He's been a reliable player throughout his career, having played for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Bulls, averaging 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds in 388 career games.

And there's more. Guard Jaden Ivey, acquired from the Detroit Pistons earlier this month, will also be on the bench. The 24-year-old has been dealing with left knee soreness and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Ivey has shown promise, averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in four games since joining the Bulls. However, his injury history raises concerns, having missed time last season due to a broken leg and this season with a knee injury.

These injuries couldn't come at a worse time for the Bulls, who are in the midst of a playoff push. The team will now have to rely on their remaining players to step up and fill the void left by Collins and Ivey. Will they be able to maintain their momentum without these key contributors? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Are the Bulls' championship hopes dashed with these injuries, or do they have the depth to overcome this setback? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

