Chicago Bears: Winter Game Day Guide | Safety & Comfort Tips (2026)

Bracing for a frigid showdown, Chicago Bears fans are in for a chilling test of loyalty this Sunday as the team faces the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round playoff game at Soldier Field. But here's where it gets tricky: with temperatures dropping to bone-chilling levels, the Bears organization is pulling out all the stops to ensure fan safety without sacrificing the electrifying game day atmosphere. And this is the part most people miss—how to stay warm, safe, and fully immersed in the action despite the harsh winter conditions.

Working hand-in-hand with the Chicago Park District, the Bears have rolled out a comprehensive set of measures to combat the cold. Controversially, some fans might question the restrictions on tailgating essentials like grills and heaters, but the team insists these rules are crucial for everyone’s safety. So, what’s allowed and what’s not? Let’s break it down.

Fan Safety & Comfort Measures:

To keep fans cozy and secure, the Bears are offering multiple Warming Centers strategically placed around the stadium, including Loop Landing (behind Section 146), the Service Level near the Dr Pepper Patio, the NW colonnade by Gate 31, and the south side of the colonnades. But here’s a tip most fans overlook: battery-operated clothing is permitted, though it may undergo extra screening. However, cardboard for seating is a no-go. And this is the part most people miss: dehydration can strike even in the cold, so fans are urged to drink water throughout the game. Hot chocolate, cider, coffee, and chili will be available to warm you from the inside out, and hand warmers can be purchased at any Bears Pro Shop inside the stadium. Blankets are also welcome, either carried by hand or in a clear bag that meets stadium guidelines.

See Also IU Basketball Breaks Losing Streak: 5 Key Takeaways from the Rutgers Win

Tailgating & Lot Policies:

Tailgating in freezing weather? It’s possible, but with strict rules. Grills and heaters using liquefied fuels are banned in enclosed parking garages and the lower Waldron Deck but allowed in open-air lots. Here’s where it gets controversial: firepits, deep fryers, tents, canopies, and open flames are completely off-limits. Propane tanks over 19lbs are also prohibited, and in high winds, flags and umbrellas might be disallowed to prevent accidents. These measures, while potentially frustrating for some, are designed to minimize risks in crowded spaces.

For fans with questions, the Chicago Bears Official App (https://links.chgobrs.com/6ZyffO) is a game-changer. Its Gameday Concierge feature helps locate warm beverages and amenities, but be sure to download it before heading to the stadium. And this is the part most people miss: the app also provides real-time updates on weather and safety protocols, ensuring you’re prepared for anything.

As winter weather becomes part of the Chicago game day tradition, fans are encouraged to dress in layers, stay vigilant, and prioritize safety. While some may debate the necessity of these rules, the Bears are clear: they’re here to protect fans while delivering an unforgettable experience. But here’s the question: Do these restrictions go too far, or are they a necessary evil for fan safety? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. For full details, visit ChicagoBears.com (https://chicagobears.com/) or check out the A–Z Guide (https://www.chicagobears.com/game-day/az-guide) before kickoff.