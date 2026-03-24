Chicago Bears Free Agency 2026: Grading the New Additions - Coby Bryant, Devin Bush & More! (2026)

The Chicago Bears' recent moves in free agency have sparked some intriguing discussions among fans and analysts alike. Let's dive into the details and offer some personal insights on these new additions to the team.

Free Agency Grades: A Critical Look

The Bears' front office has been busy, addressing starting roles and depth issues. Safety Coby Bryant and wide receiver Kalif Raymond have received high marks, but there's more to uncover.

Garrett Bradbury: A Short-Term Fix

Bradbury's acquisition raises some eyebrows. While he fits the Bears' scheme, his performance in the Super Bowl against Seattle was less than impressive. The concerns extend to his run blocking, which could be a significant issue, especially considering the team's strong rushing attack last season. However, the financial commitment is minimal, which provides some flexibility.

Personal Take: I'm cautious about this move. Bradbury's shortcomings could be a liability, especially if the Bears' rushing game takes a hit. It's a risky strategy, but the low financial risk might just pay off.

Coby Bryant: A Secondary Savior?

The signing of Coby Bryant is an exciting development for the Bears' secondary. His transition from cornerback to safety has been a revelation, with improved interception numbers and a significant drop in opposing passer ratings. Bryant's youth and potential prime years ahead make this an attractive addition.

My Perspective: I'm thrilled with this signing. Bryant's impact could be immense, and his versatility under Dennis Allen's system is a huge plus. He and Kyler Gordon could form a formidable duo, and I expect big things from this defensive backfield.

Devin Bush: Speed Demon or One-Hit Wonder?

Devin Bush brings much-needed speed to the linebacker position. His talent and speed are undeniable, but his success in Cleveland might be a cause for concern. Bush excelled in a star-studded defense, and it's unclear if he can replicate that success elsewhere.

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Analysis: I'm intrigued by Bush's potential, but I'm also cautious. His performance last season was impressive, but his track record suggests he might be a flash in the pan. I'd love to see him prove me wrong and become a consistent force for the Bears.

Neville Gallimore and Kalif Raymond: Solid Additions

Neville Gallimore and Kalif Raymond are solid, if unspectacular, signings. Gallimore provides depth on the defensive line, but his lack of run support might be a concern. Raymond, on the other hand, upgrades the wide receiver and return specialist positions, bringing speed and reliability.

Commentary: These signings are steady, but not game-changers. Gallimore needs to prove his worth, and Raymond's impact will be interesting to watch. I'm optimistic about Raymond's potential to make big plays.

Cam Lewis and Kentavius Street: Depth Moves

Cam Lewis and Kentavius Street are depth additions, with Lewis offering versatility in the secondary and Street providing some experience on the defensive line. However, Street's lack of impact in both pass and run defense is a red flag.

Reflection: These moves are more about numbers than quality. Lewis could be a useful rotational player, but Street's limitations are concerning. I'd like to see the Bears address these positions more aggressively.

Jedrick Wills Jr.: A Risky Gamble

Jedrick Wills Jr.'s signing is an intriguing one. His past struggles and injury concerns are a cause for worry, but the low-risk, high-reward nature of this move is appealing. Wills has a chance to reboot his career, and the Bears could benefit greatly if he finds his form.

Opinion: I'm on the fence about this. Wills' potential is evident, but his past issues are a significant risk. If he can get his head and body right, he could be a steal. It's a high-stakes gamble, and I'm curious to see the outcome.

Final Thoughts

The Bears' free agency moves are a mixed bag. While some additions are exciting, others leave room for skepticism. The team has addressed some needs, but there's still work to be done heading into the draft. I'm eager to see how these new players fit into the Bears' overall strategy and how they perform on the field. It's an intriguing roster rebuild in progress.