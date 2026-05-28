Chi-Chi's Mexican Restaurant Chain Makes a 20-Year Comeback (2026)

Get ready for a tasty comeback story! The beloved Mexican restaurant chain, Chi-Chi's, is making a grand return after two decades of absence.

For those who fondly remember the '90s, Chi-Chi's was a staple, offering a vibrant dining experience with its unique menu and lively atmosphere. Now, after a 20-year hiatus, the chain is back with a bang, opening its doors once again in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The anticipation for this reopening was so high that reservations for the opening day were fully booked, according to The Independent.

Michael McDermott, the founder of Chi-Chi's Restaurants, LLC, shared his excitement: "Chi-Chi's is back, and we're here to stay! We're bringing back the magic that made us a favorite, but with a modern twist. We're incredibly grateful for the support and investment that has made this possible."

But here's where it gets controversial... Chi-Chi's downfall was linked to a tragic hepatitis A outbreak in Pennsylvania in 2003. The outbreak, which claimed four lives and sickened over 650 people, was traced back to contaminated green onions used in the restaurant's salsas. This incident, coupled with the chain's bankruptcy filing around the same time, led to its closure.

Despite this challenging past, Chi-Chi's is determined to make a fresh start. The new menu still features fan favorites like the original chimichanga and nachos grande, ensuring a familiar and delicious experience for returning customers. The chain also has plans to expand, with a second location in Minnesota and a potential franchise model on the horizon.

So, are you ready to give Chi-Chi's a second chance? Will you be among the first to try their new offerings? And this is the part most people miss... it's not just about the food; it's about the memories and experiences we associate with our favorite restaurants. Chi-Chi's aims to rekindle those memories and create new ones. What do you think? Is it possible to move past a restaurant's past controversies and embrace its rebirth? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!