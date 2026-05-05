Chevrolet Traverse Reliability: What Consumer Reports Says About This 3-Row SUV (2026)

Is the Chevrolet Traverse a trustworthy pick among midsize three-row SUVs? Consumer Reports has some eye-opening insights that might just flip your expectations upside down—let's uncover the truth together!

Picture this: In 2009, Chevrolet unveiled the Traverse as a fresh alternative to its predecessor, the TrailBlazer. This unibody crossover SUV—think of it as a vehicle that blends car-like ride comfort with SUV versatility—quickly won over a dedicated fanbase. Drivers rave about its ability to maneuver smoothly, almost like a compact car, despite its spacious interior that comfortably seats up to eight. Plus, it boasts impressive cargo room and stands out for its real-world fuel efficiency compared to other used three-row SUVs, making it an economical choice for families on the go. But here's where it gets controversial: How does it stack up in the reliability department? According to Consumer Reports' data spanning models from 2011 to 2026, the Traverse hovers between average and below-average reliability, with a disappointing 10 out of 16 model years dipping into that lower tier.

Diving deeper, the 2019 and 2024 models claim the bottom spots as the least dependable. On the brighter side, the 2022 edition is the sole standout with better-than-average marks. Meanwhile, the 2023, 2021, 2014, 2013, and 2012 years earn solid average ratings, keeping them in the favorable zone for many owners. Interestingly, while reliability scores leave room for improvement, this midsize SUV shines in owner satisfaction, with several models scoring above the norm—proving that sometimes, overall experience outweighs a few hiccups.

And this is the part most people miss: How does the Chevrolet Traverse fare against its rivals in the midsize three-row SUV category? Since the third-generation model's debut in 2024, the Traverse has consistently lagged behind the average for reliability, and the 2026 version is no exception. This knocks it out of the top spots, where the Toyota Grand Highlander reigns supreme with its standout above-average rating. No other 2026 midsize three-row SUV hit that better-than-average mark, but the Honda Pilot and Hyundai Palisade edged out the Traverse in Consumer Reports' eyes. Still, the Traverse edges ahead of some competitors on predicted reliability, such as the Mazda CX-90, which started with poor scores in its 2024 launch year but has climbed slightly—though its 2025 and 2026 models still rank below-average, trailing behind the 2026 Traverse.

For owners of the third-generation Traverse, in-car electronics often steal the spotlight as a major frustration. The 2024 model, in particular, drew criticism from Consumer Reports for its infotainment woes, where the screen might freeze unexpectedly, forcing drivers to pull over, turn off the vehicle, and open a door to reset it—a real inconvenience on busy roads. Complaints also include driver assistance systems that fail to engage and radios disconnecting on their own, highlighting potential glitches in the tech integration. Beyond that, build quality has been a sore point, with reports of interior and exterior flaws cropping up early for some. One notable example is the third-row headrests lacking adjustability due to gear mesh problems inside the component, causing them to clash with the second row and limiting how far the seats can fold down, which reduces available cargo space. Squeaks, rattles, and leaks add to the list of annoyances for a handful of users. On the transmission front, leaks in the torque converter housing—often from loose pump bolts—have been a recurring issue, though General Motors stepped in with a technical service bulletin to address it, offering relief for affected owners.

But wait, there's a silver lining that could change your mind: Despite its reliability quirks, the Traverse excels in safety, which might explain its steady sales despite the drawbacks. Buyers seem ready to forgive some faults for perks like its roomy cabin and strong crash protection. The 2025 model earned the coveted "Top Safety Pick" award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, thanks to top "good" ratings in crash avoidance and crashworthiness evaluations. It performed solidly in frontal crash tests and prevention scenarios, providing excellent safeguards for the driver's limbs and good protection for rear passengers. Even the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's assessments were impressive, with the 2025 Traverse scoring four to five stars in every category tested, culminating in a perfect five-star overall rating.

Is reliability the ultimate deal-breaker for you in a family SUV, or do features like safety and space tip the scales? What about those infotainment glitches—have you experienced similar issues in other modern vehicles, or is this just part of the tech evolution? And here's a controversial take: Maybe Chevrolet's focus on comfort and affordability makes the Traverse a smarter choice over hyped-up rivals with spotty real-world performance. Do you agree, or disagree? Share your experiences and opinions in the comments below—we'd love to hear how the Traverse has fared in your driveway!