Chet Hanks Claims He's Stuck in Medellín: What Really Happened? | Tom Hanks' Son Travel Drama (2026)

Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, has sparked concern and curiosity with a video claiming he's stranded in Medellín, Colombia. The actor, known for his role in the Netflix series 'Running Point', shared the video on Instagram, captioned with the words 'Free me'.

In the video, Chet explains that he initially traveled to Puerto Rico for a friend's birthday celebration and then stopped in Medellín on his way back home. He is a dual citizen of the United States and Greece, and he chose to use his Greek passport for the trip. However, when he arrived at the airport for his return flight, he was informed that he needed a green card to re-enter the U.S., as he was using a foreign passport. Chet clarifies that he doesn't have a green card because he is an American citizen, and his American passport is about to expire.

This situation has left Chet stuck in Medellín, and he humorously ends the video by asking fans to 'free' him. While some fans have taken the situation lightly, others are concerned about his well-being. The video has sparked curiosity and discussion, with questions arising about the validity of his claims and the potential impact on his acting career.

Tom Hanks has two children from his first marriage, Colin and Elizabeth, and two sons, Chet and Truman, from his second marriage to actress Rita Wilson. Chet's role in 'Running Point' adds another layer of intrigue to this story, as fans wonder how this situation might affect his performance and the show's upcoming season two.